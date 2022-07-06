NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $12,283,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,626,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

