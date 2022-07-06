Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,254.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,554.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

