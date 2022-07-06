OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Trading Up 0.1%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 88,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 42,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 795,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,384,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 343,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

