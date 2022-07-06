Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 22.2% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. 207,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 66,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)
