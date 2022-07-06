ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after buying an additional 314,351 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

