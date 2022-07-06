Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after buying an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,757,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after buying an additional 807,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

