Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $68.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orion Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,322 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.