Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $68.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.76.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
