OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 732.40 ($8.87).

OSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on OSB Group from GBX 755 ($9.14) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.81) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.87) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.33), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,098,934.37).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 474.40 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 510.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 531.62. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 629.60.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

