Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTIC stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

