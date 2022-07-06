Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $103.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE OC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

