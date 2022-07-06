Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PPYAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 13th

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 13th. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of PPYAU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPYAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,405,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $5,005,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,004,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,434,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

