Park Aerospace (PKE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.68. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

