Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

