Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFMT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.