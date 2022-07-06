Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 424.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

