Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Francesca Di Carlo Acquires 4,526 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.60 ($6,028.82).

LON:PFC opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.28) on Wednesday. Petrofac Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £550.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.18.

Several research firms recently commented on PFC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

