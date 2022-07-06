Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

