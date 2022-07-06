Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Head to Head Review

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Americold Realty Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 1 5 5 0 2.36 Postal Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $33.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.85%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 707.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.71 billion 3.13 -$30.45 million ($0.12) -263.00 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.06 $2.06 million $0.13 115.62

Postal Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -1.20% -0.84% -0.41% Postal Realty Trust 5.91% 1.13% 0.71%

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.