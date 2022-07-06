Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Trading Up 1.8%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 29,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

