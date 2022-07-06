Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.15.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Shares of PD opened at C$72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$35.82 and a 12 month high of C$109.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$90.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The firm had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.8100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

