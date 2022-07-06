Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

