ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Up 1.1%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.68. 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter.

