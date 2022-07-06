ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $67.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.