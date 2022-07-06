ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

PBSFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.77) to €8.70 ($9.06) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.88) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.17) to €22.00 ($22.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.52) to €13.60 ($14.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

