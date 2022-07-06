PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

