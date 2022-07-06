Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.
Puregold Price Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)
