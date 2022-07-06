Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; supermarkets under the San Roque and Merkado names; membership warehouses under the S&R Membership Shopping Warehouses name; and QSRs under the S&R New York Style Pizza name.

