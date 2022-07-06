QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,180,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of QCOM opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.32.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.