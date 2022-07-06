QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 1,120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $97,176.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,343.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $2,849,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 918,661 shares of company stock worth $11,894,893. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

