Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $8.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.52 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $500.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.