Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Decreased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

