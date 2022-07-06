Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.40.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

