Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.88

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 835785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.