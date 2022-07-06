Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.88

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 835785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.