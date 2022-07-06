Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML) Insider Duncan Chessell Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML – Get Rating) insider Duncan Chessell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Resolution Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,219.18).
Resolution Minerals Company Profile
Resolution Minerals Limited, a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and battery metal projects. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, vanadium, iron, magnetite, and uranium deposits. Its flagship project is the 64North project located within the Tintina gold province, Alaska.
