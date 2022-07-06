Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 216 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 166,697 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

