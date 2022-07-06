Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 231 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,451 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after buying an additional 387,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,099,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,072,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $116,218,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

