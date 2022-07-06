Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,620 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Catalent stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.