Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 387,368 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 387,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

