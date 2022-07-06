Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,373,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,775,000 after buying an additional 180,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after buying an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,312,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of HXL opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

