Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

