Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,485 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after buying an additional 403,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,149,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.