Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 20,073 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

VLY opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.