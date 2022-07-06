Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 566 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

