Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 7,359 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 726,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.14. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

