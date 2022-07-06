Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Power Integrations worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

