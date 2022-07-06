Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

