Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $192.34 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $192,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.