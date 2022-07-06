Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.42 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,944 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $243.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.