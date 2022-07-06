Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Black Hills worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

