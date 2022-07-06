Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.65 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Valmont Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.58.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.