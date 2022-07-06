Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,608,000 after purchasing an additional 240,552 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

